You are now visiting the Philips lighting website. A localized version is available for you.
Continue
Philips Lighting
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
Products
Products
Lighting products
Lighting products
Product Catalog
Retrofit kits
LED Lamps and Tubes
Conventional lamps and tubes
Ballasts and drivers
Lighting controls
3D printed tailored luminaires
Consumer lighting
Specialist applications
Specialist applications
Horticulture
OEM components
Special lighting
Lighting components
UV-C disinfection
Highlighted products
Highlighted products
Dynalite Room Automation System
InstantFit
EvoKit
SpaceWise
EasySmart LED
ExpertColor LED
MainsFit T8 LED
LED Lamps
More highlights
Support
Support
Warranty, Terms & Conditions
Product Literature
Where to buy
Systems
Systems
About our systems
About our systems
Lighting systems
Connected lighting
Internet of Things
Public spaces
Public spaces
Education
Municipal buildings
Arena & stadiums
Roads & streets
Office and industry
Office and industry
Office
Industry
Parking
Healthcare
Retail and hospitality
Retail and hospitality
Food & large retailers
Hospitality
Services
Services
Services
Services
All services
Lighting Capital
Cases
Cases
Cases
Cases
Case studies
Luminous Spec Newsletter
Education
Education
Education
Education
Global Lighting Academy
Learning Center US
Support & Contact
Support & Contact
Purchase
Purchase
Partners
Where to buy
Support
Support
Product literature
Warranty, terms & Conditions
Legislation
Tools
Product recalls
Privacy center
Discontinued products
Connect
Connect
Contact us
Newsletter
About Signify
Sustainability
Professionals
Professionals
Installers
Specifiers
For professionals
For consumers
More from us
United States
...
Home
Suggestions
Oops
There appears to be
no lighting in here
Take me back to the Philips Lighting homepage
Maybe you were looking for one of these pages
Products
Use our productfinder
Cases
Get inspired by our cases
Contact
Contact us